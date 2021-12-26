Verna Mineral Water and GhanaWeb put smiles on the faces of hawkers

Twellium Industrial Company, producers and marketers of Verna Mineral Water, in collaboration with media giant, GhanaWeb have made Christmas a merry one for some hawkers in the capital.

Dubbed as the ‘Verna Changing Lives’ initiative, Edem Farrie and a crew from GhanaWeb went out on Christmas Day, December 25, and gifted cash and Christmas hampers to some hard working hawkers.



While Christmas is often celebrated with families, most of these hawkers rely on the occasion in hopes of making ends meet hence the move by Verna and GhanaWeb to make it a stress-free day for them.



The hawkers were randomly selected on the streets and handed the cash and hampers.



They were first engaged in a conversation and certain information like how much they made in a day, was asked.



Edem Farrie upon engaging these hawkers, handed an amount of GH¢500 along with a Christmas hamper to each hawker she randomly came across.



To make sure the hawkers go home to spend Christmas with their families and not stay on to continue their trade, the team took the items the hawkers were selling from them.

Watch the video below:







Ghana, like any other Christian-dominated country, still holds Christmas in very high esteem.



The day which originally is to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, has transcended its initial purpose and is now deemed a social activity meant for celebrating love and unity among family members and friends.



The festive period of Christmas is also meant for sharing gifts with loved ones and those in need.