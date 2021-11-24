Verna Mineral Water joins GhanaWebRoadSafety campaign with exciting packages

Keeping hydrated and refreshed is a very important element in the exercise process and that is why Verna Natural Mineral Water has decided to support the GhanaWebRoadSafety walk with its products for the company's upcoming walk.

Verna, one of the sponsors of the walk which is coming off on the 27th of November, 2021 is partnering GhanaWeb to create awareness about safety on Ghana’s roads.



This comes in the wake of recent alarming statistics emerging from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).



The MTTD disclosed in October that over 2,000 persons have lost their lives from January to September, whilst over 11,000 have suffered various degrees of injury from road crashes.



GhanaWeb, in view of this, kicked off its Road Safety campaign at the start of the year, to help curb the worrying spate of accidents in the country.



As part of its activities, it is holding a Road Safety Walk to wrap up the campaign. To support this initiative, Twellium Industrial Company Limited, producers of Verna Natural Mineral Water and Verna Active Lemon Water, has joined the campaign as a sponsor.

Verna is providing products including active water, rush energy drink and snacks, to keep participants refreshed throughout the walk.







Other partners include Somoco Ghana Limited and Delish Restaurant.



Scheduled to begin at the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), participants will walk through the principal streets of the N4, through the Atomic roundabout where the team will visit some major taxi and bus stations and then proceed towards East Legon where the walk will end.



Lead Ambassador of the walk, Bice Osei Kufour (Obour) will be spearheading the event together with the staff of GhanaWeb, key stakeholders of the campaign, some celebrities including Black Sheriff, and some members of the general public.

About the GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:



The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and focused on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and the absence of streetlights.



The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Ghana Road Safety Authority, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Highway Authority, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana National Ambulance Service and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.

About Verna Mineral Water:



Verna Natural Mineral Water is in 330ml, 500ml, and 1.5litre bottles. It is one of the best drinking water in ghana with an optimal ph level.



The water is packed in a classy handy and easy shrink pack of 12 for all sizes and 24 cartoon box packs. Our source of water for the production is from a mechanized borehole and municipal water.



With strict adherence to quality control and safety methods, Verna Natural Mineral Water is regulated under standards set by both the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and Ghana Standard authority (GSA).



All products go through a purification and filtration system to remove all particles and materials to make the products wholesome.