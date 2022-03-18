'Very shameless' - Dafeamekpor tackles Gabby over calls for debate on IMF, E-Levy

Leading Member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko admits Parliament may not okay E-levy

Minority urge government to seek IMF bailout



Akufo-Addo holds crunch meeting with ministers to decide on E-levy or IMF bailout



Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has lashed out at Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the NPP over his calls for a national debate on the E-Levy Bill or IMF bailout for the country.



Mr. Otchere-Darko in social media post said the debate was important as government had already budgeted to use E-Levy proceeds in its post-COVID GhanaCARES recovery programme.



“2022 began without the usual $3bn injection of Eurobond cash. Govt’s post-COVID recovery GhanaCARES programme hinged partly on an E-levy which Parliament may not even OK. There should be a national debate: do we want IMF or E-Levy or both or none? Tough decisions confront Ghana,” Otchere-Darko tweeted on Thursday.



Pulling up a 2020 post by Gabby Otchere-Darko which suggestively shot down a presidential debate ahead of the general elections, Mr. Dafeamekpor said it was very shameful for the Danquah Institute founder to be calling for the national debate on the E-Levy or IMF bailout.

“Time is never a friend of braggarts.....today, Gabby Otchere-Darko wants a public debate on the woes of his uncle-led Ghana Economy. Very shameless indeed,” he tweeted.



Gabby Otchere Darko’s 2020 post stated, “The NDC are desperate for a presidential debate. The debate is already out there and will continue same way to be about the performances of the two leading candidates as presidents as measured against their promises then and now,”.



Meanwhile, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is chairing a crunch cabinet meeting from Thursday, March 17, to Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Peduase Lodge.



The meeting is to decide on whether the government should continue banking its hopes on the E-Levy or resort to the IMF for a bailout.



