Veteran journalist, motivational speaker Charles Sam has died

Veteran journalist, motivational speaker Charles Sam

Motivational speaker, journalist and development advocate Charles Sam has died.

Close family relations who made his death known to MyNewsGh.com indicated that he died of kidney complications.



He is said to have been unwell for some time now and had been receiving medical care at the Nyaho Hospital until his demise on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Charles was known for motivating the youth against using shortcuts to success and believing in their potentials and working hard towards their goals.



Charles Sam was a one-time host of the popular Metro TV political show, ‘Good Evening Ghana’.