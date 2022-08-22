Bawumia and Akufo-Addo unveil Free SHS logo | File photo

One of the NPP flagship programmes that has caused a lot of controversies has been the introduction of the Free SHS.

Free SHS, which is one of the NPP’s main political promises, was launched in September 2017, by President Akufo-Addo.



Following the implementation, there have been calls for the policy to be reviewed as many believe that the flagship programme has stretched the already impacted economy seeing that government allocates about GH¢7.5 billion every year to the programme.



Here is a list of Vice Chancellors who have called for review of Free SHS



Prof Ernest Aryeetey



Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Ernest Aryeetey, proposed a review of government’s flagship Free SHS policy by allowing persons who can pay to do so.



According to him, Free SHS should not benefit everyone, even those who can adequately fund their education.



“I believe strongly that we need to target people, and the most appropriate way is by means-testing. Means testing by the government will reduce the cost of tuition to the government, and the monies saved channelled to improving the facilities and providing quality service.

“We have to find ways of pursuing what best works in our environment. So instead of making SHSs free, why don’t we make some free and others payable. With that, parents get to make a decision based on their strengths.



“Even with the schools that are not free, scholarship opportunities could be created to allow people who are not financially strong to compete for them. That way, we can drag everyone along, poor or rich,” he said.



On another occasion he emphasized at even though the decline in the quality of education did not start at the beginning of the Free SHS implementation, the introduction of Free SHS makes it worse.



According to him, this is because the schools will never have the infrastructure that they need as the system of governance at public schools does not provide enough incentive for the schools to want to excel.



"It is important to accept that the decline in quality of education did not begin with Free SHS. But Free SHS will make it worse. It is going to make it worse because the schools will never have the infrastructure that they need.



“The system of governance at public schools does not provide enough incentive for the schools to want to excel…there is no public secondary school in Ghana where the school boards run the school. The school boards don't run the school. They don't take any important decisions. All the important decisions are taken by the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service,” he said.



Professor Ivan Addae-Mensah

A former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ivan Addae-Mensah, has also said that the free Senior High School (SHS) programme, in its current state, is a disservice to the country.



According to Prof. Addae-Mensah, the government’s flagship programme is draining the economy, making it ineffective, hence, the need for it to be reviewed.



Recently, amidst the economic hardship the country is currently facing, he said “some of those people who thought what I was saying was too far-fetched are now the same people singing the song I have been singing.”



He also added that the Free SHS has lowered the standard of education



“I must be frank, when it comes to its (Free SHS) effect on the quality of education, I won’t give it anything more than four, probably less. If anything at all, it has lowered the standard of education.



“It has increased numbers, there is no doubt about that, but an increase in numbers does not mean an increase in quality. Of course, if you give everybody the chance to have a brush with some form of education higher than what they would have ordinarily have been, it is a plus. I wouldn’t say that is wrong. But when you produce people who after going through school for 10 years, can’t even spell their own names or read an English sentence correctly, then I wouldn’t say quality has improved,” he said.



Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman expressed the same view on the Free SHS policy.



She said access to Free SHS without quality is no education at all.



“whatever people are complaining about now, they are not new, because you are rolling up something on a very mass scale and therefore definitely they would be challenges. They are challenge, access without quality is no education at all,” she said.



Aside the vice chancellors of these institutions, one strong voice that has called for a review is;



Professor Stephen Adei



Former Director General and Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Professor Stephen Adei has also been of the view that the Free SHS should be reviewed.



The economist and Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission stated that the flagship programme has stretched the already impacted economy seeing that government allocates about GH¢7.5 billion every year to the programme.

Prof Adei explained that “we have to look at it again. I think that there are certain schools which we should make autonomous and fee-paying and people will go there, but then make sure there are good community schools for everybody else. So, the Achimotas and the Wey Gey Heys, which people want their children to go, let them pay.”



“Only a small proportion of the poor come to Achimota, let the rich go there and pay. Use the Achimota funds to have very good schools in every district so that they can be there and don’t have to travel. They just come from the villages,” he added.



Despite all these, the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has affirmed that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration has no intention to roll back the Free Senior High School policy.



