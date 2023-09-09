Vice president is yet to pay pledged GHC5K at my book launch - Islamic cleric

A video of an Islamic cleric regretting his decision to launch a book he wrote about the faith has gone viral on social media.
In the said video, which has been sighted by GhanaWeb, the cleric vowed never to launch a book because it is a waste of time and money.
He said that he never got the proceeds from the pledges that were made during the launch of his book.
He added that the vice president, who pledged GH¢5,000, has not redeemed his pledge till date.
“I am never going to this. Launching of books, I’m passed that. I told you that I wrote a book right?
“Last two years I launched the book at Kumasi. The vice president bought one of the books and pledged GH¢5,000. Till date, I have not gotten the GH¢5,000.
“So, I’m going to launch any other book again? No, no I’m not going to. To date, I have not gotten the GH¢5,000,” the cleric said in Hausa.
Dr Bawumia was the special guest when this Sheik lunch, his book, and he bought one for Ghc 5000, two years now, he has not paid the money yet he has taken the book away. ???????????? eiiii the NPP for you #iWillVote4JM PHK pic.twitter.com/xdDmOECWsN— PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA ???????????? (@PrinceHenry_PHK) September 8, 2023
