0
Menu
News

Victim of knife assault gets justice after GHOne news report

L 5.jpeg Victim of the attack

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Circuit court 5 in the Greater Accra region has handed a five-year sentence with hard labour to Eric Quartey, a resident of Labadi for inflicting knife wounds on his uncle 7 months ago

The convict is said to have committed the crime after his uncle scolded his son for using his bicycle without permission.

But after the plight was highlighted by GHONE TV’s Fritz Delanyo Amegashie, the convict was arrested and prosecuted.

It was all excitement for Boadu Tawiah Partey, after getting justice for knife wounds he sustained 7 months ago in the hands of his cousin.

His cousin Eric Quartey who has now been convicted to five years in prison 7 months ago assaulted the victim with a knife for allegedly scolding the son of the convict.

Partey who spoke to GHOne TV expressed joy at the decision of the court.

“ I’m very grateful to God and GHONE TV that finally justice has been served . I never thought this could be possible.”

Afia Danquah who has been caring for the victim since the incident occurred was full of praise for GHOne TV for reporting on the case which resulted in the conviction of the convict.

“ Cases like these are daily happenings at Labadi , but victims never see proper adjudication. They’re often swept under the rug. We are thankful GHONE TV followed up with the story which resulted in justice being served today . We are eternally grateful”.

Aside from the 5 year jail term handed the convict, he has also been ordered by the court presided over by Her Ladyship Cynthia Cann to pay a sum of Ten Thousand cedis to the victim to cater for his medical bills.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
He is my uncle - Agyemang Badu reveals relationship with Asiedu Nketia
Why Akan children inherit from their uncles and not parents
Good news for Ghana as England coach snubs Eddie Nketiah, Tariq Lamptey in latest call-up
Follow these five things if you want to be successful - Kennedy Agyapong to Ghanaian youth
Victim of Dansoman daylight robbery attack speaks out
Captain Smart 'Rescued' While Reporting On Floods
Accra Left In Ruins After Overnight Rains Caused Severe Flooding
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media
6 strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers
Related Articles: