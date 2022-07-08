Victims of Ejura Shooting incident are not abandoned-Interior Minister

Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery has assured that the government through the interior ministry is ready to pay compensation to the victims of the Ejura shooting incident.

He reiterated that the interior ministry is working with the Ministry of Health, Attorney General, and the Ministry of Justice to ensure swift and deserving payments to these affected persons.



On June 29, 2021, two protesters were shot dead and four others were injured in clashes with security forces in the Ashanti region of southern Ghana following a mass protest by Ejura residents over the killing of Ibrahim “Kaaka” Mohammed, a young civil society activist and member of the recent #FixTheCountry political and social protest movement, who was beaten to death by several unidentified people.



In response to a question asked on the floor of Parliament by the Member of Parliament for Ejura-Sekyeredumase, Bawa Braimah Mohammed, the Minister of interior says his outfit is working to ensure what is due the victims are given to them following the submission of the reports by the three-member Ministerial Committee, chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson to probe into the shooting incidence.

He revealed saying “Mr. speaker after the three months committee set up to investigate the unfortunate incidence in Ejura had submitted their report, my ministry wrote to the ministry of health informing the ministry of the three persons sustained various degrees of injuries to facilitate the process of compensating the victims. The ministry of health subsequently requested that Komfo Anokye teaching hospital which attended to the victims submit a report on the extent of injuries of the victims to inform the decision on the quantum of compensation due them.“



According to him, the Attorney General is yet to receive the hospital bill receipts of the three victims of the Ejura shooting for the state to cater for them.



He however indicated that the delay in payment of compensations to the victims are as a result of some administrative processes and as such called on the cooperation of the Member of Parliament for the area.