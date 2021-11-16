Victims share encounter with 23 yr-old barber who has been jailed 114 yrs over anal sex

House of 23-year old convict

Some 12 boys who were sodomized by a 23-year-old Barber at Atawase, a suburb of Nkawkaw in Kwahu West Municipality of Eastern Region have revealed the circumstances leading to the indecent act.

According to one of the boys, Kwame Amponsah who has been jailed for 114 year by the Mpraeso Circuit Court presided over by His Honour Stephen Kumi (Judge) lured them into the act adding that he was given GHC2.00



Speaking to Agoo News at Atawase on Tuesday, one of them also told Owusu Aduomi that Kwame Amponsah usually applied pomade on his penis before the act.



Some could not remember the number of times Kwame had sodomized them, others believe at least he has been sleeping with them once, twice, or more.



Background



A 23yr old barber Kwame Amponsah has been jailed 114 yrs by the Mpraeso Circuit Court for sodomizing 12 Schoolboys at Atawase, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly.

Speaking to Agoo News the Head of Kwahu West Social Welfare Department Victor Fayi, said on the 5th of November 2021, officers went to the field, and afterward they had information that a young man in the community who is a barber was sexually abusing school children.



According to him, armed with that information and with the help of the Assemblymember and opinion leaders, they got the suspect arrested.



“From there we had to take him to DOVVSU which is part of the Ghana Police Service so interrogation started and the guy was reminded for seven days,” he said



According to him, ten extra pupils came to report the same issue and the guy also accepted that indeed he slept with the children.



Victor Fayi revealed that today 15th of November, 2021 the suspect was taken to the Mpraeso Circuit Court and he went through the process, accepted being guilty, and was asked to serve for 114yrs.

He said, according to the judge, for the 10 kids he’s supposed to serve for 10yrs each and for the other two for pleading guilty, he was given 7years each, saying he has been given the opportunity to appeal if he so wishes.



On his part, the Assemblyman for the area Sampson Sarfo expressed shock over the incident adding it’s the first of its kind in the area.



He said parents will be engaged frequently to monitor their children to avoid future occurrences.