Victory for Bawumia will take NPP to opposition – Hajia Ken

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team member, Hajia Ken, has announced that the Assin Central MP will be elected presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on November 4, 2023.

In an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM’s Frontline, she stated that Kennedy Agyapong is still the preferred candidate of Ghanaians and that any attempt to elect someone other than him will put the NPP into opposition.



She informed host Kwabena Agyapong that Ghanaians, particularly swing voters, want Agyapong to be the presidential candidate and will vote for him to be Ghana’s president in 2024.



Hajia Ken asserted that the man has shown that he is capable of handling the country’s economy.



According to her, the lawmaker has a track record of being a successful businessman, philanthropist, and a man of integrity who has what it takes to transform the country.



As a result, she advised party delegates to vote for Kennedy Agyapong if they wanted the NPP to break the 8-year curse.

She also asked delegates to consider the future and greater prospects for themselves and their children rather than the immediate benefits they would receive from the Vice President and the gifts he is delivering to them.



“The November 4 election is about the future.” It is about jobs for individuals and someone who always says pleasant to meet you without giving you any opportunities. The election on November 4 will be between a man who has shown that he is willing to provide you with a sustainable living and someone who will only provide you with an unsustainable future.”



In a reaction, a Vice President’s campaign team member, Nana Boadu, denied all of the charges, emphasising that Dr. Bawumia is credible, trustworthy, competent, and capable of breaking the 8.



He said that Dr. Bawumia has led the government’s digitization strategy and has made significant contributions to the country’s development.



He said the Vice President is tried and tested and can be credited with the drone initiative, 1d1f, gold for oil, and a perfect replacement for President Akufo-Addo.

In his view, those who are supporting Kennedy Agyapong are bitter NPP members who feel disgruntled.



“We need someone respectful, emotionally intelligent, speaks with integrity, and can assure the people of good governance,” he said. We require a qualified, capable, and dedicated leader in whom the people may place their trust. We require someone who has the appearance of a president. All four candidates are qualified, but one stands out above the rest.



Dr. Bawumia is far superior to them and the only person who can lead the NPP to victory.



“If you have threatened to dissolve the NPP, then you are not truly a member of the NPP,” he said of Kennedy Agyapong. How can a real NPP member threaten a clash with the NPP? Should the party win the presidential election in 2024, he would undoubtedly benefit from the government that the party will provide.



The NPP is more supreme than any personality, and so those threatening showdowns must tread cautiously”.