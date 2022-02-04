Video: Captain Smart captured having fun with police officers in cells

Captain Smart and his co-accused behind bars

Embattled journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart) has been captured on an amateur footage cracking jokes with police officers while in cells.

The Onua TV/FM host, who is being held together with another suspect for extortion, could be heard guffawing alongside his cellmate as they interacted with a police officer who was checking on them at the Greda Estates police station in Accra.













Captain Smart has been charged with two counts of extortion.

They are in relation to 23 December 2021 and 12 January 2022 incidents where he allegedly extorted $10,000 and GHS50,000 from one Ahmed Kwabena Nkrumah, a businessman amidst threats, respectively.



One other person, Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield, also known as GH Boy, is facing a charge of abetment along with Captain Smart.



The two have both pleaded not guilty and been granted a bail of GHS50,000.



The court presided over by His Honour K.K. Obiri-Yeboah, in addition to the bail bond, said the two accused persons should produce two sureties who must be family members or relatives.



The prosecution has been ordered to serve the accused persons with disclosures.

The case has been adjourned to 3 March 2022.



The prosecution was led by Detective Inspector Frederick Sarpong while the accused persons were represented by Mr Martin Kpebu.



Despite their bail, however, the two are being held in police cells.



Video credit: Onua TV