Video Flashback: We are still on top of our game - ACP Lydia Donkor

In 2019, Director for Legal and Prosecution of the Ghana Police Service in Greater Accra, ACP Lydia Donkor, revealed that they were "on top of their game" when it comes to protecting personnel in the service.

Her statement followed an increase in police attack cases by armed robbers in some parts of the country.



It would be recalled that between July and August 2019, a total of six police personnel were murdered across the country.



But addressing the unfortunate development, ACP Donkor said: "We want to assure you that, we are still on top of our job. We are still performing our constitutionally mandated service to this country and we promise that we are not going to be intimidated, we are not going to be let down by one or two unfortunate incidents. We are going to come out stronger and continue to deliver as it is expected of us."

