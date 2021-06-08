Video: French president slapped by protester

President Emmanuel Macron was attacked in southern France

French President Emmanuel Macron was physically attacked by a man on Tuesday in the city of Tain, located in the country's south.

Macron, who according to reports is on a regional tour, run towards a crowd standing behind a bariccade with his security personnel in tow.



The president is heard greeting the crowd with a section responding to his salutation.



The first man Macron reached and attempted to shake hands with landed a slap on the president's left cheek before his security detail whisked him away whiles others along with the police apprehended the attacker.

The video of the slap has since gone viral of social media platforms with a number of people making mockery of the incident.



