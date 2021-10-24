Video emerges showing inmates chant as Shatta is taken into detention

When Shatta Wale was arrested on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 this website reported that the Dancehall King wept because he was thrown into cells rather than made to stay at the back of the Police counter.

According to our report earlier, there was an indication that Shatta Wale felt he was just going to write his statement and be left to go home but that seem not to be the case as he was thrown into police cells.



The Dancehall King was kept in the cells for two days before he was arraigned before the Accra Circuit court where he was remanded for one week.



Shatta Wale is on record to have shouted that he wanted to be in prison for months or years if that will help fight doom prophets in the country.



However, a video has emerged on social media of the day he reported himself to the Police at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters.

The musician in the video looked worried and upset amidst insulting and cheers from other inmates who were shocked to see the Dancehall King reduced to their level.



They kept shouting his name whiles others kept raining insults on him on the night.



