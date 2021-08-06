Video flashback: Kennedy Agyapong raises over US$400,000 to help evacuate stranded Ghanaians

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, in 2020, donated an amount of US$200,000 to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to aid in the evacuation of some Ghanaians in Lebanon.

In an interview with GhanaWeb on August 6, 2020, the minister disclosed how he was able to raise additional monies to see to it that the Ghanaian citizens were brought back home.



“Two weeks ago, I saw social media circulating Ghanaians who are stranded in Lebanon and they actually mentioned my name that if I see that video I was definitely going to help them … I decided to raise US$200,000 on my own and also appealed to friends and the good people of this country…within this nine days we’ve US$228,650,” he told GhanaWeb.

Watch the video below:



