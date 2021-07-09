Video flashback: Lack of toilets - Magistrate uses chamber pot in her office

A District Court Magistrate, Felicia Gandeji, in July 2018, revealed that she had to resort to the use of a chamber pot since the facility which housed her office was without a washroom.

She made this known to the then Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo during her tour to the Kasoa court in 2018.



Madam Akuffo noted that she was not aware of the poor state of the facility and promised to ensure that her office was given a facelift.



"We should not have accepted this. We should not be sharing facilities with anybody. Kasoa is a very prosperous Municipality, we are going to have to build a purposely designed [court]. We don’t want this…this is totally unsuitable,” said Justice Sophia Akuffo in a video captured by GhanaWeb.

