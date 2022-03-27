Video of Akufo-Addo abolishing purchase of V8 cars for government officials in 2017 surfaces

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, announced a moratorium on the purchase of imported cars for the official use of government officials.



The announcement by the finance minister formed part of measures adopted after a cabinet meeting to mitigate current challenges in Ghana’s economy.

“With immediate effect, Government has imposed a complete moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles for the rest of the year. This will affect all new orders, especially 4-wheel drives. We will ensure that the overall effect is to reduce total vehicle purchases by the public sector by at least 50 percent for the period,” he said.



This will, however, not be the first time the government has imposed a ban on the purchase and importation of vehicles for use by state officials as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a similar announcement in 2017.



The president right after a four-day cabinet meeting justified the necessity of the ban noting that Ghanaians were in difficult times at the time.



“I have put a ban for the time being on for the purchase of any new vehicles for the members of this government. No matter how dilapidated the vehicles in our fleet are, we are going to have to make do with them.

“These are difficult times for the Ghanaian people and we should be seen to be acting and respecting that,” he stated.



The president further announced that as had been the norm, state officials were no longer going to be allowed to purchase official vehicles.



“A policy that has worked so far which has run into a lot of problems because of the way it has been abused which is that officials can buy official cars. That policy will no longer work. No official is going to have the opportunity to buy an official car. Nobody is going to have that capacity anymore,” President Akufo-Addo stated.



Following the recent announcement by the finance minister, several references have been made to the president’s directive made in 2017.



According to some critics, the president and his government failed to adhere to the 2017 directive hence casting doubt on the government’s commitment to the recent moratorium placed on the importation of cars for official use.



General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia in a recent radio interview accused the current government of not being trustworthy when it comes to keeping its word.

“We were all in this country when the government announced officials will no longer import Land Cruisers and that they will make use of the existing ones. This same government has now transitioned from Land Cruisers to Lexus and others. Check the number of Land Cruisers this government has imported and compare to previous governments; you will realise that the number this government has imported is double of what all the previous governments combined have imported,” he stated in reference to the president’s announcement in 2017.



Asiedu Nketia noted that despite the measures announced by the government to cut expenditure and raise revenue, there exists no mechanism to ensure the government sticks to its promises.



“For all the things he mentioned, there is no mechanism for anyone to verify anything. Another problem is that people no more believe the government when it comes to keeping to its promise,” he said.



