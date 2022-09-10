Video of Archbishop Salifu Amoako predicting Queen's death pops up

The longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.

A video sighted by GhanaWeb suggests her death was foretold by the founder and leader of Alive Chapel International, Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako during his December 31, 2021, new year's eve watch-night service.



In his list of prophecies for the year 2022, the prophet said a major state funeral in the United Kingdom had been revealed to him.



“God carried me and brought me to Europe and settled me in the United Kingdom and I saw a severe funeral. The funeral I saw is like a national funeral for a state. They had declared a state funeral. There is going to be a major death in the United Kingdom this year and it is going to be a national death and we need to pray,” he told his congregation during the watch-night service.



Archbishop Salifu Amoako is known majorly for his prophetic works including some fulfilled prophecies he issued at his annual end-of-year watch-night services.



The queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland Thursday afternoon.



Her death comes after the BBC earlier announced that the Queen’s doctors had expressed concerns about her health around mid-morning on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Born on April 21, 1926, the Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, immediately acceded the British throne on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI died.



GA/ABB