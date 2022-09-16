11
Video of Dampare serving his men 'koko' emerges online

Fri, 16 Sep 2022

To date, several news items about the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, continue to show how much of a ‘people-person’ he is, bringing a new breeze of warmness to his office and the Ghana Police Service in general.

In a new video that has emerged online, the IGP is seen serving food to some of his men and women from a thermos bowl.

Seated on a chair while surrounded by the other uniformed men, the IGP joked with them, even as he stretched out to collect cups from some of them so he could serve them the meal.

It is unclear where this video was taken but the IGP, as always, appeared to have been enjoying himself, even as the people gathered around him also easily fraternized with him.

