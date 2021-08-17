Video of priest giving female students 'holy kiss' on pulpit has social media buzzing

• A video of a priest kissing female students on a pulpit has attracted massive engagement on Twitter

• According to the original source of the video, it was shot at a training college in Kumasi



• It has received massive backlash from tweeps



A video showing a priest giving mouth to mouth kisses to three female students hit social media platform, Twitter, late Monday evening.



According to a tweep who posted the 24-second video, it was shot during a church service at the St. Monica College of Education.



PL Blackah Music (with the handle @LordListoHQ) captioned the video: Reverend Father taking holy kiss from students of St Monica’s college of education, Ghana. wow. Forget Nana Addo, Agenda 111 Kumasi.”

In the video, the priest who was in his Cassock and Chasuble and stationed behind a pulpit beckons three ladies who are on the dais with him, he proceeds to plant a kiss on their lips as the congregation shouts with each kiss.



In the case of the last lady, he asks that she removes her face mask before he kisses her, which she obliges.



Reactions to the video has been varied as usual but largely one of indignation and rebuke at the action of the priest on one hand and the congregation on the other hand.









Reverend Father taking holy kiss???? from students of St Monica's college of education, Ghana???? wow



Forget Nana Addo, Agenda 111 Kumasi pic.twitter.com/JNnULMV4Qy — P K Blackah Music???????? (@LordListoHQ) August 16, 2021

Some social media reactions:





Naaaaah there's an explanation to this. The reverend fathers in the St Monica schools complex aren't like this. He must be a visit Father — Miss_Asante (@AsanteAsantewaa) August 16, 2021

e be like some Roman Father bi dey go mad oo????????



Herhhh???? https://t.co/KRX3hmTuHX — 6th_March.__ (@6thMarch2) August 16, 2021

(Tw: statutory rape, Catholic schools) Not surprised honestly. One Jesuit that had sex with one if my seniors, around 16 YO then, got ordained a few weeks ago. The catholic church + all their schools ???????????? https://t.co/DxTzfNrdQ4 — sasha (@Mrs_Potato7) August 16, 2021

The last girl that was hesitant rather that he gave her the twilight honeymoon special. Akwa no a b)dam https://t.co/nFx3ckjyep — Kal-El (@unveil_Seph) August 16, 2021