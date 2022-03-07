Video of school girl campaigning for E-levy during Independence march pops up

Ghana marks 65th Independence Day

President Akufo-Addo appeals to Ghanaians to accept E-levy



Majority confident E-levy will be passed



It does appear that government’s Electronic Transaction Levy message may gradually be getting to some sections of the public including some students who seem to be buying into it.



From persistent media engagements to townhall meetings, the government has deployed all forms of communication tactics to have Ghanaians embrace what many have described as an obnoxious tax policy.



So far, there appears to still be heavy resistance for the tax which many say will worsen the current economic burden on citizens but in a surprising turn of events, a pupil has been captured urging Ghanaians to join in the fray and support government’s E-Levy.



A video making rounds on social media captures the pupil at 6th March parade, leveraging on the platform to rally support for the Electronic Transaction Levy.

In the said viral video, the girl appeals to members of both the governing New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress about the need to embrace the E-levy.



The video, per social media commentary, was captured on the anniversary of Ghana’s 65th Independence Day anniversary on Sunday, March 6, 2022.



During the national celebration at the Cape Coast Stadium, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emphasized the need for the country fund its development and not rely on foreign aid.



He said that it has become necessary for the country to raise resource internally to support its development drive.



“Fellow Ghanaians, for the last two years, we’ve seen, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the disruption of the global supply chain, and the global financial system; the opening up of a huge funding gap in virtually all countries, the widening of the fiscal deficit and increased public debt level. Simply put, there are difficulties everywhere in the world. We are seeing increasing global freight rates, rising crude oil prices – which means rising fuel prices; rising cost of items on the market, as a result of inflationary pressures and the depreciation of currencies”.



“Inasmuch as these are all happening in all countries around the world, the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not thrown up its hands in despair. We’re not looking for the easy way out”, he clarified.

He said: “We’re determined to become even more self-reliant and, in the process, find Ghanaian solutions to Ghanaian problems, as, already, we have made considerable progress toward this end”.



He noted that, for example, Ghana, today, “is a net exporter of foodstuffs thanks to the success of the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs” while pointing out: “Free Senior High School is ensuring money, or the lack of it, is no longer a barrier toward the attainment of a minimum of senior high school education for every Ghanaian child – an important tool for the development of our nation”.



Meanwhile, government has indicated that it is still in talks with Minority members to finalise issues surrounding the passage or otherwise of the E-Levy Bill currently before Parliament for consideration.



