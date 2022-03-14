Vietnam is not a place to work; my wife sent money from Ghana to support me - Ghanaian in Vietnam

Vietnam-based Ghanaian, Nkrumah Mensah

Source: SVTV Africa

Vietnam-based Ghanaian, Nkrumah Mensah has corroborated Madam Mercy’s story about the southeast Asian country. He revealed that there are no jobs apart from teaching.

The one-time business mogul disclosed that after losing his microfinance business during the 2019 Ghana banking crisis, he decided to travel to Vietnam to work and pay off his debt.



In an interview on SVTV Africa, Mr. Mensah disclosed that the journey was a “waste of time and money. I had borrowed almost $4,000 for this journey, but I came back with nothing.



“When I got to Vietnam, I never met the agent, and my visa had expired too. So I had to pay 2000 dollars to have my visa renewed and a work permit, but I had no money. My wife had to send me $500 to do that,” he said.



Speaking on Achabu's life, another Vietnam-based Ghanain who is living well, Mr. Mensah indicated that he had it lucky, however not even “2% of 400 Ghanaians in Vietnam enjoy the kind of life Achabu has. I can say not 5 of Ghanaians have that life.”

Moreover, he did not dispute David (Achabu) Wilson’s claims about Vietnam because he was lucky to have been appointed while in Ghana.



Mr. Mensah advised the youth to stay in Ghana if they make GHS1500 to GHS2000 monthly. According to him, the living conditions in Vietnam are worse than what the agents say.



Kindly watch the full interview below:



