View tourism as a pathway to development – Prof. Kwaku Boakye

A Professor of Tourism at the University of Cape Coast, Professor Kwaku Adutwum Ayim Boakye has called on government to institute measures that will make tourism one of the key tools for Ghana’s development.

He made this call while delivering his inaugural lecture on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the School of Medical Sciences Auditorium, UCC which was in recognition of his achievements and his promotion to professorship.



The lecture which was on the theme: Tourism as a vehicle for Ghana’s development: mirage, miracle or myth? is the fourth in the series of inaugural lectures being held as part of the notable activities to mark the 60th Anniversary of the University of Cape Coast.



In addition to the call, the Tourism Professor indicated that some definitions given to tourism in the country have hindered the country from seeing tourism as one of the gateways to Ghana’s development.



He explained that any serious study of a phenomenon starts with a definition that must be clear, lucid, and unambiguous.



Prof. Boakye, who is also the Dean at the Office of International Relations in UCC however said “the problematic understanding of tourism leads us to focus our energies in the wrong places and away from the developmental mandate.

“And so, because of this poor definition or inappropriate definition we are channeling our investments our training, and our regulations all towards serving the tourists, instead of turning our energies, our focus, and our attention to creating developmental opportunities for the places that the tourists visit,” he said.



Professor Kwaku Boakye further reiterated the need for the country to establish a Tourism Coordinating Committee at the cabinet level.



To him, the year of return has given the country the best figures arrival and revenue since 1985 which he attributes to the political involvement of his Excellency himself, the President, and not the year of return itself.



The Tourism Coordinating Committee at the cabinet level he believes will help Ghana to experience miracles which can help boost the country’s economy.