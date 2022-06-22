0
Menu
News

Vigorous sex is not good for those who have high Blood Pressure - Doctor

Dr. Cecilia Eliason.png Dr. Cecilia Eliason

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Senior Lecturer at the School of Nursing and Midwifery at the University of Ghana- Legon, Dr. Cecilia Eliason, says people with high blood pressure cannot have vigorous sex.

According to her, vigorous sex which is a form of exercise increases the pressure in the heart which can cause high blood pressure.

“It does but it is a form of exercise after that it brings it down. If you are high blood pressure and you are not on medication because the BP will actually go up before it comes down,” she stated on Tuesday, June 21, on GTV Breakfast Show.

Notwithstanding, the doctor stated that sex is a form of exercise which is good for the pumping of the heart.

“Yes sex is exercise and after that it brings your BP down but you should also know your blood pressure,” she added.

She however advised Ghanaians to do more exercise, especially those with high blood pressure.

“So we encourage physical activity at least 30 minutes a day and this 30 minutes you can do it 15 minutes rest in-between, do 15 minutes and then you rest,” she advised.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aggrey Memorial SHS on the edge after a student raped
Founder of DECAM, Apostle Max Bani, 'caught up' in sex scandal
Speaker roars, MPs bash Akufo-Addo’s ministers over absenteeism
Nat'l Cathedral: Other pastors omitted from Cathedral incorporation
Prof Stephen Adei slams Adom-Otchere
Parliament must discipline Ofori-Atta – Omanhene
Boakye Agyarko speaks
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
Related Articles: