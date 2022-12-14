0
Menu
News

Violence at NDC polls: Police displayed poor capacity – Adib Saani

NDC Flag Nkiligi The NDC flag | File photo

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Security analyst, Adib Saani has said the Ghana Police Service should have averted the chaotic incident that was witnessed during the youth and women congress of the NDC on December 10, 2022 at Cape University in the Central region.

The National Youth Organizer and National Women’s Organizer elections of the largest opposition party were marred with some violent disturbances.

The situation delayed the voting by the delegates from across the country which started close to 6:00pm.

Commenting on the incident on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah Monday, Mr. Saani stated the police must learn from the development in order not to have it repeating again.

“There are two things involved, capacity and capability. Numbers count but the police should have the capacity at will and the capacity there means their ability to gather intelligence, the resource they have at hand, and their ability to counter the threat as and when it comes.

“Unfortunately, on this occasion on both terms capacity, capability was poor. If we had exercised due diligence and followed the right protocols. I don’t think we would have had such a thing happening in the first place.

“So like I indicated it’s a learning curve, we learn from our mistakes and I hope we learn from the mistakes that occurred last weekend.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has declared sixteen persons wanted in connection with the violent disturbances.

While proceedings were ongoing at the Congress two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, and chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property.

But, through the intervention of the Police the situation was brought under control for the processes to continue to the end without any further incidents.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Related Articles: