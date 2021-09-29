Violent extremism is a threat to national peace – NCCE

Participants at the town hall meeting

Source: GNA

Mr. Francis Oppong, the Sekyere Afram Plains District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has admonished Ghanaians to contribute to the fight against violent extremism to promote peaceful co-existence and national cohesion.

He said violent extremism was a threat to national peace, stability, and development and called for conscious efforts to guard against the menace as a country.



He was speaking at a town hall meeting organised by the Commission to sensitise participants on the need to maintain peaceful co-existence and national cohesion at Drobonso.



The meeting formed part of the national campaign on violent extremism being spearheaded by the NCCE in collaboration with the National Security Ministry.



Funded by the European Union (EU), the exercise seeks to empower the citizenry to be security conscious and also volunteer information to security agencies on suspicious characters to foil possible attacks.



Mr. Oppong said violent extremism and terrorism had evolved into a serious threat to international peace with debilitating consequences for human security and safety.

He advised the participants to desist from activities that could spark any form of violence and disturb the peace in their communities.



Nana Kwame Okrah, the Deputy District Coordinating Director told the participants that encouraging and condoning acts of violence could make one an accomplice and urged them to rather report such perpetrators.



He cited several examples to demonstrate how violent extremism could affect the socio-economic development of the country and counselled them to always consider the national interest in all their endeavours.



He mentioned youth unemployment, extreme partisanship, and religious beliefs as some of the factors driving violence in communities and urged the youth not to allow themselves to be used as tools to perpetrate violence.



Mr. Kojo Adjormadoh who represented the Regional Director of NCCE entreated the participants to live in peace and harmony to create an environment for accelerated development.