Violent extremists targeting poor youths - Upper East Reg. Peace Council

The event took place in the regional capital Bolgatanga

The Upper East Regional Peace Council (UERPC) has observed that poor young people could be a major target for violent extremists’ recruitment.

The Upper East Regional Peace Council Chairman, Alhaji Sumaila Issaka, registered this observation when he delivered a welcome address on Monday at the opening ceremony of a three-day sensitisation programme dubbed “Sensitisation on Early Warning, Conflict Prevention and Preventing Violent Extremism for At-risk Youth in Bolgatanga”.



“The youths, you are a very, very serious group that they would want to use. They won’t like to use an old man like me. They want people like you [who can] run and do action. And there is this issue of poverty [facing the youths]. They will show you a new dollar [note and you get carried away]. These are the things that they will use.



“They say they are Islamists. They are not Islamists. For me, this is where I stand, because they are even killing Muslims. They are not only killing non-Muslims; they are wiping them out. And once you are in military attire and they get to you, they finish you. So, you the youths have to be very, very, very careful the kinds of friends you make and be observant,” the Chairman said.



He also observed that most of the conflict cases in the region were related to chieftaincy or land ownership, citing the cases in Bawku, Kandiga and Doba, Talensi, Natugnia and Mayoro among other areas. He warned that violent extremists could take advantage of the conflict situation in the affected areas by sneaking in to back the contenders with resources including firearms.

The programme, organised by the UERPC, is sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as well as the governments of The Netherlands and Sweden.



Seventy young people, drawn from a number of youth groups in the Upper East regional capital, are taking part in the programme. The groups include Upper East Youth for Peace, Upper East Youth Network, Atlantic Base, Zongo Youth Base, Motorking Base, Dreamals Youth and D-Line Youth. The rest are Areeba Youth Base Zongo, Tanzui Youth, Young Patriots, Zongo Youth Association and Presbyterian Youth for Peace among others.



The opening ceremony also saw the UERPC’s Upper East Regional Executive Secretary, Ali Anankpieng, highlight the objectives of the programme.