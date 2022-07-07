0
Violent scenes as students clash with land guards

Landguard Ofaakor A photo to represent the story

Thu, 7 Jul 2022

There are unconfirmed reports making waves online and on social media about a violent clash between some students purported to be students of Ideal College in Accra, and some land guards.

The confrontation is said to have come about as a result of a demolition exercise being undertaken by the guards on the school property. GhanaWeb cannot independently confirm when the confrontation happened.

In a video shared on Instagram by @the1957news, it shows the students, in the presence of some uniformed policemen, violently confronting each other.

The 18 seconds video sees some of the students getting physical with some of the supposed land guards, while a policeman or two tried to separate them.

It is however unclear what the full details of the clash was.

GhanaWeb will keep you updated on further details or developments.

