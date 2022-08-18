Violent scenes at KNUST as students of Conti, Katanga halls clash

Information reaching GhanaWeb is that violence has broken out in parts of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST.
It follows clashes between residents of Unity Hall popularly known as Conti and University Hall popularly known as Katanga hall.
It is not immediately known what may have sparked the clash, however, sources on campus say it started during the day.
Social media postings sighted by GhanaWeb show the residents of the halls pelting stones at each other while lighting fires.
A police officer and vehicle are seen on site, with some vehicles have=ing had their glasses smashed.
More soon
Clash on KNUST campus this evening between Conti and Katanga— Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) August 18, 2022
????️: @kojoantwiba #MetroNews pic.twitter.com/2PmlBamm9g
This is how the chaos happened???????? #KNUST pic.twitter.com/1kiGmN6KZI— ???????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????Jersey.Plug???? (@GeorgeGand) August 18, 2022
a thread of what’s happening at KNUST pic.twitter.com/vGNJEfzxP7— tubs•???? (@___teletubby) August 18, 2022
Katanga invades Unity Hall, beat hallers and destroy properties. Sad day for Knust. #KatangaHallFestival #KatangaContiClash pic.twitter.com/l9yw5NO7dq— Male Halls Official ????☠️ (@malehallsgh) August 18, 2022
