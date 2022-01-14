Viral link promoting Canadian visa lottery application 2021/2022 is a scam

The message comes with a website link requesting unsuspecting users to register

Young Africans continue to have a very high appetite to pursue migration dreams to Europe and North America.

With almost 60% of Africa’s population being under the age of 25 the World’s youngest continent some African countries with large numbers of emigrants include Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, and South Africa, according to the World Bank “leveraging Migration for Africa report 2011.”



However, many young people who attempt to migrate to Europe and North America face challenges such as strict immigration laws, the high cost of financing migration plans, and immigration scams.



Illegal recruiters are now using the digital space to find vulnerable young people eager to travel abroad for greener pastures and are exploiting them.



A case in point is a widely circulated link on social media platforms including WhatsApp and Facebook encouraging people to participate in the 2021/2022 Canadian visa lottery.



Viral Message

The message comes with a website link requesting unsuspecting users to register for the 2021/2022 Canadian visa lottery by providing some personal information.



“The winners will be drawn from random selection and there is no cost to register,” the message stated and further claimed the program is an opportunity for 45,000 winners to become permanent and legal residents of Canada.



Meanwhile, a click on the link takes one to a page that encourages users to “Apply for Canadian Visa Lottery NOW,” with an open application form where vulnerable users are made to provide their biodata.



Fact-check



The High Commission of Canada to Ghana has told GhanaFact that the visa lottery as advertised is a SCAM.

“This is indicative of an immigration scam,” the High Commission of Canada to Ghana said in an email response when alerted to the viral message.



The Risk Assessment Unit of the Commission further advised the public to make a formal complaint to the Ghana Police Service if one has fallen victim to the scam.



“If you suspect that you have been the victim of an immigration or employment scam outside of Canada, we suggest that you contact your local law enforcement authorities,” the High Commission said.



A search of the WHOIS information of the domain all-scholarships. club shows that it was registered in Iceland on August 19, 2021.



