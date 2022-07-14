Vision, mission, policies of Justin Frimpong Kodua, NPP Gen. Sec. aspirant

Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary hopeful of the New Patriotic Party

The vision, mission, policies and programmes for the New Patriotic Party's national secretariat are as follows

VISION



To make NPP the most attractive and political party of choice in Ghana



MISSION



To build a strong base, promote dignity and welfare of members, revive the spirit and enthusiasm of members and revitalize support for electoral victory in 2024.



POLICIES AND PROGRAMMERS



1. Introduce the following digitization interventions to ensure efficient and productive administration:



NPP Electronic Register (E - Register).

NPP App for the collection of membership dues and all payments to the party.



NPP Electronically Generated Electoral Forms (E - Forms).



NPP Electronic Information Hub (EIH).



Establishment of a Call Centre.



Reintroduction of the NPP Biometric Membership ID Cards.



Electronic Reporting System (E - Reporting).



Streamlining the party’s website to make it more interactive for vibrant social media engagement.

2. Make the party's secretariat/headquarters fully functional by ensuring that all National Executives operate from the headquarters.



3. Institute a Welfare and Recognition Scheme for party executives, former officers and senior stalwarts of our party.



4. Restructure and strengthen the party's grassroots through elaborate stakeholder consultations and consensus building.



5. Facilitate the construction of constituency, regional and national party offices.



6. Create a Comprehensive Computerised Database System (CCDS) to cover all party members at all levels through the issuance of biometric membership cards.



7. Strengthen the party’s structures and systems by ensuring strict adherence to the party's constitution in all our operations to ensure fairness and equity.



8. Incorporate technology into the party's communication and research machinery.

9. Restore the party's lost identity through the effective implementation of programmes and activities aimed at exposing our party members, particularly the youths, to the party's history and ideologies.



10. Provide adequate support for all our MPs.



11. Introduce TESCON App for a comprehensive database of past and present TESCON Executives and members.



12. Empower TESCON Members through Comprehensively Designed Capacity Building Programmes (CDCBP). These will include; practical training and workshops, seminars, mentorship programmes, exchange programmes etc.



13. Provide educational and economic opportunities for TESCON members (scholarships, jobs, start-up capital, entrepreneurial training etc.)



14. Assign Ministers and CEOs to TESCON institutions as associate patrons to support their welfare and activities.



15. Enroll interested TESCON members for further studies at the Dankwa Institute and the yet-to-be-established NPP ideological school.

16. Propose voting right for all the Regional TESCON Coordinators.



17. Provide the necessary support for all the Regional TESCON Coordinators through the National Youth Organiser.



18. Increase the presence and involvement of our diaspora branches in local party activities.



19. Recognize the support from the diaspora branches.



20. Ensure the welfare of all diaspora members is equally catered for.