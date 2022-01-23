VisionSpring launches reading glasses in pharmacies project

The project is to make eye care more accessible by training pharmacists

Source: Richmond Hagan Agyiri, Contributor

VisionSpring, a non-governmental organization has launched 'Reading glasses in pharmacies project' at Pakyi Number One in the Ashanti region.

This project was supported by the Latter Day Saint Charities.



The project's goal is to make eye care more accessible by training pharmacists to perform vision screenings and helping them offer reading glasses.



Harry Ahimah, Project Leader for VisionSpring, observed that pharmacies and over-the-counter medicine shops are often the first places people go when they are feeling unwell.



“Most often because of the long queue people don’t want to go to the eye clinic. By making reading glasses available through pharmacies, we are making it more possible for people to easily access eye care. If their problem goes beyond reading glasses, they will be referred to a nearby clinic for a more thorough eye examination,” he said.



Nearly a hundred people had their eyes screened at the launch event. 41 received complimentary glasses after the screening.



The program aims to partner with 200 pharmacies throughout the Ashanti region by the end of 2024.

“Based on the project’s success, we will roll it out to other parts of the country. This project is part of a four-year grant, and we hope that by the end of the grant period, we will help as many people as possible prevent avoidable blindness,” Mr. Ahimah explained.



VisionSpring will make reading glasses available at all the trained pharmacies for easy acquisition.



Founded in 2001, VisionSpring uncovers latent demand for vision correction; conducts community, workplace, and school vision screenings; trains others to do the same; and supplies affordable, durable eyeglasses.



VisionSpring has delivered more than 6.8 million pairs of eyeglasses, providing vision correction in 43 countries with over 385 NGO, corporate, government and health partners.



They have been recognized for their innovative work, receiving multiple awards including the Skoll Award; social entrepreneur fellowships from Draper Richards Kaplan, the Aspen Institute, and the Schwab Foundation; and honors from World Bank, Duke University, Fast Company, and Tribeca Film Festival, among others.