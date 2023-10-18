Visit hospitals regularly for mental checkups – Expert tells Ghanaians

File photo

A mental health expert at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital, Evelyn Yeboah Asamoah, has urged Ghanaians to pay critical attention to their mental health.

According to Evelyn Yeboah Asamoah, many people are mentally drained, and they are dying in silence because of their inability to reach out to professionals who will help them with their problems.



She said mental stress is often caused by tragedies such as losing your job, a close relative, or a child, and this often gives people suicidal thoughts, and some even go ahead and take their own lives.



An expert at the Mental Health Unit of the Sunyani Municipal Hospital, Mad Evelyn Yeboah Asamoah, has urged the general public to always rush to the nearest Mental Health Unit to seek medical attention in case they experience any form of depression.



“Depression is a big problem because it sometimes pushes people to take their own lives; for others, depression sometimes leads to madness because of the extreme stress on the brain.”

“Tragedies such as losing jobs or close relatives often cause stress and depression, which makes people isolate themselves from the public.”



She urged people going through these situations to speak to people about them or visit the hospitals regularly for the professionals to help them through them.



“You have to talk to someone if you are going through this situation. It is not good for you to stay silent, but it will eat you up. The hospitals are always ready to help you out, so don’t stay silent when you are depressed,” she said on Rainbow Radio.