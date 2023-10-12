Visit the nearest hospital to check your breast – Agyeman-Manu urges men, women

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has appealed to all to make it a point to visit the nearest hospital to get checked for the status of their breasts with regards cancers.

The minister said that this call is for all, whether male or female, because the deadly disease affects all.



He added that it, in order to make this a successful appeal, the government has made arrangements for all government hospitals to conduct the exercises at no charges.



“I, and on behalf of the government, entreat all women and men to visit the nearest hospitals to check their breasts status this month to avoid any future predicaments.



“Arrangements have been made to make it a free screening in all government hospitals,” he said.



Kwaku Agyeman-Manu said this in a video message.

Globally, breast cancer accounts for a staggering 29.5% of cancer incidence, with Ghana grappling with a prevalence rate of 31.8% of all cancer cases.



Breast cancer can be successfully treated when detected early.







