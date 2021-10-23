Visit to uncompleted projects: NDC MPs being mischievous – NPP MP

A photo of an E-block project

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, has said the Minority’s decision to visit uncompleted projects is driven by mischief.

He explained on the Key Points show on TV3/3FM, Saturday, October 23 that if they needed to know the fact, they could have written to the sector ministries for the information.



He also stated that a visit of this kind should have been made up of both Majority and Minority members on the committee in order to make it a non-partisan adventure.



“With just a pen and paper you could have written to the Ministry of Education for answers. There are many ways you can come out for the fact. That is the mischief of the NDC,” he said.



But also speaking on the same show, the Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency, Mr Kofi Adams, said that the decision was not politically induced.



According to him, it was to enable the minority bring out the issues for discussions and also get the attention of the authority to act.

“The minority was not out there to do a partisan political job,” Mr Adams said.



The opposition lawmakers, he said, were there to “bring up the matters” for discussion.



“I believe what they have done has armed them better to be able to function as members of parliament who are on those committees, whether it is health or it is education or whatever area, they are functioning,” Mr Adams added.



One of the projects the Minority visited was in Aflao in the Volta region.



Over there they met the Paramount Chief Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti, who then raised issues against the failure to finish the project and further gave the government a four-month ultimatum to open the e-block community day senior high school which in his view, has stalled since 2016.

The ¢9 million project which was part of some 200 classroom blocks the erstwhile Mahama administration started was supposed to have some 26 classrooms attached and 5 departments including a science block.



Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti speaking with the Minority side of the Education Committee who toured the uncompleted school buildings in the Ketu South constituency says, government’s approach to education is appalling.



“After senior high school education, the next degree that my people have to do is to go to border and go and do kayayo, no school..."



“The only school that we have is the RC Senior High School that belongs to the Catholic Mission Minor Seminary. So this thick population have no place to go and people sit down in that big hall called parliament and not thinking about Aflao, a place after the Tema Harbour, the next revenue generation is from the Aflao border.



“I had to push the former President Mahama for the structure to be constructed over there. I had to be running from here to Accra begging. Should we beg for education?”

In response to the Chief’s comment, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was not happy with the ultimatum given by the Chief, in a sarcastic manner, asked the Chief to complete E-block by himself.



The President said most of the E-block projects started by the Mahama administration have been completed by his government. Others are also at various stages of completion, he said.



He said on Accra-based Peace FM Thursday, October 21 that “Many of the E-blocks are being worked on across the country."



“Is he [Aflao Chief] the one to give the minister ultimatum then he should go ahead and complete the project.”