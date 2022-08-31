0
Vivo Energy presents 500 litres of fuel to Ashanti Regional Security Council

Vivo Energy Regsec Shirley Tony Kum making a presentation to the Ashanti Regional Security Council

Vivo energy(Shell Ghana ), on the morning of August 31, 2022, made a presentation of 500 litres of fuel, to the Ashanti Regional Security Council.

The gesture by the energy giant is to support the REGSEC's resolve to enhance security in the region.

A communication specialist, Shirley Tony Kum, in making the presentation on behalf of Vivo energy, explained that they hurriedly came to the aid of REGSEC, owing to the long-standing relationship that exists between the Ashanti regional coordinating council and her company.

Again, she indicated that the progress of every organisation was largely dependent on the security of the environment, hence the gesture.

"We are actually supporting this because we believe proper and enhanced security remains key in every development and that we are committed to supporting any action that will improve the security of the environment through which our business also thrives," Shirley Tony Kum noted.

She said the company will continue to offer its support to the Coordinating Council and ensure that the two work together for the good of the region.

The Ashanti Regional Minister and chairman of the Regional Security Council, Simon Osei-Mensah, was full of appreciation to Shell Ghana for their quick response to their request for support.

According to him, the donation has come at a time the Security Council is gearing up to redouble its security efforts in the region.

