Voice of Pentecost to hold 'Let the Nations Hear' concert

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of Pentecost will be present

Source: Kojo Emmanuel, Contributor

The Voice of Pentecost under the auspices of the national music committee of the church presents 'VOP live in concert', a vocal music extravaganza to end 2021.

The event, "Let the nations hear" will be held live on December 18, 2021, at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) Atomic in Accra.



The concert which is the maiden edition will feature vocal solos, duets, and ensembles from the classical canon, jazz, etc.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of the Pentecost church, Apostle Kumi-Larbi, General Secretary, and Apostle Emmanuel Agyemang Bekoe, will grace the occasion.



The church, however, is calling on the general public to "come with an expectation" and "possess the nation through music."