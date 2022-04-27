Volta Caucus in Parliament supports Ho cardio centre

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu is a member of the Volta Caucus

Source: GNA

The Volta Caucus in Parliament has invested a seed fund of GHC10, 000 towards the Fundraising Project of the Cardiothoracic Disease Centre of the Ho Teaching Hospital in aid of equipment for the Centre.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament, North Tongu, who made the announcement also pledged medical equipment for the operationalisation of the Centre.



Speaking at the Fundraising Breakfast Meeting and Press launch in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Ablakwa commended the dedicated team of professionals who established the Centre.



The HTH, which is the fifth public teaching hospital in Ghana was re-commissioned by Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Minister of Health on April 29, 2019.



Mr Ablakwa said the fundraising was a national project and called for support from all towards making the facility the second fully operational Cardiothoracic Centre in the country.



"This is an initiative that will help the country. The first one started with the same spirit. All it takes to save a life is to have a few medical equipment and dedicated staff. If you have them, all will be saved," he said.



Dr John Tampuori, Chief Executive Officer, HTH, said the Cardio Centre had so far seen over 2,600 cases since its establishment in 2019.

He said about 85 per cent of the cases were in the Out-Patient Department due to lack of adequate diagnostic and surgical equipment.



"Ho Teaching Hospital does not serve only the indigenes of Ho. It also serves the whole of the Volta and Oti regions, the Eastern region, Togo, Benin and parts of Nigeria.



"Therefore, having the best and most needed equipment will also boost the economy of the region, and by extension the nation as a whole," he said.



Dr Tampuori acknowledged that efforts to equip the Centre had been challenging and encouraged the citizenry to assist in the dream of having a well-equipped Centre that would save lives.



He said: "The purpose of this project is to raise $3.2 million. The acquisition of the equipment will also allow us to train more cardiologists to take on more cardiovascular cases in the region in particular, and the country in general."



Professor Frank Edwin, Head, Cardiothoracic Centre, HTH, said under its ambitious tag line "Save a Life, Save a Heart Fundraising Project," the Teaching Hospital and its partners hoped to raise more than $3.2 million next year to procure modern equipment to make the Centre a reference facility for patients with cardiovascular issues in and outside Ghana.

"The project intends to make Ho Teaching Hospital become the newest medical tourist centre in the Volta region.



"...A fully functional and well-resourced cardiovascular centre will enable the Hospital to manage both lungs and heart diseases, and also make the Hospital offer world-class services to its numerous clients," Prof Edwin said.



Mr Hamidu Adakurugu, Director, General Administration, Ministry of Health, on behalf of Mr Agyeman Manu, Minister of Health, said the Ministry would do its bit to give a facelift to the Centre and called for support from all.



Mama Attrato II, Queen-Mother, Ho - Dome of Asogli State, called for support from corporates, and individuals.



"It is not easy for people to give after COVID-19, however, I want to encourage all of you to come out, support and move this project from a crawling state to where it can save more lives for society," she said.