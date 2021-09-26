Volta Citizens Union supports HTH Cardiothoracic project

Ho Teaching Hospital

Source: GNA

Volta Citizens Union (VCU), a social group based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, has presented an amount of 2,000 Euros to the Ho Teaching Hospital towards its Cardiothoracic centre project.

Mr Moore Kumah Mawuley, Chairman of the Union, said the group saw a YouTube video where the Hospital was raising funds to build the Centre to help people in the Volta region and beyond.



He said the group was happy about the initiative and members decided to come together and mobilised the fund among themselves to support the Hospital carry out the project.



Our journey doesn't stop here, he said, adding that the group would be making other necessary efforts to supply the Hospital with medical equipment.



Mr Moore asked the management of the Hospital to ensure that the money was used for its intended purpose.

Dr Lord Mensah, Acting Director of Medical Services, who received the donation on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, was grateful to the group for the gesture and pledged that it would be used for the project.



The Hospital, in June this year, launched a fundraising campaign to mobilise funds to modernise and expand its existing Cardiothoracic centre.



The campaign dubbed, “Save a Heart, Save a Life” aimed to equip the Centre with standard machines and operationalise its different units to be able to undertake major cardiac surgeries.



Currently, cardiac patients for treatment and surgeries are referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, which is well-equipped to perform such surgeries.