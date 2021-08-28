Volta NDC supports ‘Open Our Border’ demo

Residents turned up in their numbers to make the call for border reopening

The Volta Regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has thrown its weight behind the organisers of the ‘Open Our Border’ demonstration slated for the Ketu South Municipality of the region, today.

It has therefore urged the party’s supporters to join the demonstration intended to put pressure on the Akufo-Addo-led government to open the land borders in the country, especially in that part of the country.



The demonstrators claimed the closure of the borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has brought untold hardships to the people living in border towns in the country.



The Volta regional NDC in a statement issued yesterday said even though it has urged its supporters to join the demonstration; “we also call on the organisers to ensure that participants strictly observe all the COVID-19 protocols.”



This, the party explained included the wearing of face masks throughout the march from the point of convergence to the end-point.

Others were the “observing of social distancing at arms-length between protestors throughout the protest and the using of hand sanitisers.”



It added the “washing of hands before and at the end of the protest.



The demonstration would begin in Denu and end at Aflao.



The land borders have been closed since March 2020 but goods are allowed into the country.