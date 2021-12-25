Volta Police arrests 26 errant riders, drivers at Kpando

The attempt is to rid the region of lawlessness

Source: GNA

A total of 26 errant riders and a driver have been arrested within the Kpando Municipality for various road traffic offences.

They include 20 motorbike riders, five tricycle riders and a driver of an unregistered Hyundai Accent car.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Elizabeth Effia Tenge, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Volta Regional Police Command, said the exercise was according to the resolve of the Command to sanitise the region.



It is to rid the region of lawlessness, narcotic peddling and abuse of motorcycle use.

She said all 25 motors and unregistered Hyundai Accent cars involved had been impounded whilst processes aimed at prosecuting culprits have been initiated.



DSP Tenge said the resolve of the Command was on course to extend such operation to every part of the region to ensure a safe and secure Yuletide.



She encouraged law-abiding citizens to collaborate with the Command in achieving the objective.