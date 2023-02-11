Volta Region holds a key in the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) - Alan assures Volta region

Alan Kyerematen is an NPP stalwart

Source: Khalid Abdul-Rahman, Contributor

One of the key policy points in Alan Kyerematen's Great Transformational Plan (GTP) is the New Agricultural Revolution (NAR), which has been singled out as a message of hope for the Volta Region.

This came to the fore when Alan Kyerematen, the former Minister for Trade and Industry, paid a day's visit to the Volta Regional capital of Ho as part of his national tour of engagements.



During the visit, Alan Kyerematen, who is gunning for the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer position, referred to the large tracts of arable lands in the region that could be put to productive use and serve as the base for revolutionising agricultural production in the country.



Outlining his plans to transform the economy during interactions with party members, he said his NAR is anchored on mechanised agriculture by equipping the people with modern gadgets of farming to increase their levels of productivity.



He said it was also based on promoting agribusiness by ramping up the value chain to help minimise post-harvest losses, make food abundantly available throughout the year at affordable prices, and also for export, as well turning raw materials into finished goods for the local and foreign markets.

The obviously elated supporters at the vision of their preferred candidate were energised and pledged to work even harder for his victory at the party's primaries later in the year and go on to 'Break the 8' in 2024.



One of the supporters, Mensah Akakpo said: "For some of us, the New Agricultural Revolution in AlanCash's plan gives us hope for the future, and we want him to reiterate this whenever he enters the region. We have large hectors of undeveloped arable lands that could be cultivated to feed the whole country and beyond. This is why we welcome the GTP".



It would be recalled that during the nationwide briefing to announce his resignation and intention to contest for the NPP presidential slot, Mr. Kyerematen unveiled a 10-point plan as his vision to transform the economy when he wins the 2024 general elections.



One of the pillars under his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) was the New Agricultural Revolution (NAR).