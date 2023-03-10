Volta Region loses almost half a million persons to net migration – GSS

Prof Samuel Kobina Annim is the Government Statistician

The government statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, has said that the Volta Region recorded the highest net migration.

According to findings from the 2021 Population and Housing Census, this was the difference between the number of persons migrating into the region and the number of persons migrating out of the region.



Sharing this via his Twitter handle, Prof. Samuel Annim indicated that in the Greater Accra Region, over 1.1 million people had moved to the region.



That figure, he explained, is more than five times the number in the Ashanti Region.



“Greater Accra gained over 1.1 million persons through net migration, over five times higher than Ashanti, the region with the second highest net migration. Ten regions had negative net migration, with Volta recording the highest net loss of almost half a million persons,” he wrote.



See the graph that shows all the net migrations that have happened in all the regions of the country within the period below:







AE/SEA