Volta Regional GJA and Naval Training Command pledge to build stronger security systems

Volta GJA executives and FCO and CO's of the Naval Training Command

Executives of the Volta and Oti Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Saturday, September 24 2022, paid a courtesy call on the Naval Training Command in Nutekpor of the Volta region.

The meeting was to introduce to the Military/Navy hierarchy in the region the new GJA Executives and also tighten their relationship.



Speaking during a brief and thoughtful meeting held with the Command, President of GJA, Volta, and Oti, Emmanuel Agbaxode noted that journalists in the region have recognized the efforts of the Naval Command hence the need to team up for development and fight against crimes.



He applauded the Command for the various roles played in making sure that the region continues to be a peaceful and safer place in the midst of terrorism in neighbouring countries. Mr. Agbaxode also praised the Command for being proactive and handling crimes amicably.



Mr. Agbaxode and his personal assistant, Albert Kuzor of Asaase Radio, Deputy Chairman of the association, Kafui Gati of Ghanaian Times, Secretary; Frederick Doudu of Daily Guide, Treasurer; Ewoenam Kpodo of GNA, Administrator; Lambert Atsivor of Ho Technical University including Jones Anlima of GBC, Volta, Sylvia Awume of Holy Fm and some senior journalists had a thorough discussion with the Command.



The Flag Commanding Officer (FCO) of the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), who doubles as overall boss of the Military hierarchy in the Volta and Oti regions, Commodore Godwin L. Bessing in his remarks, congratulated the new GJA Executives and promised to be of help when necessary.



He asked journalists in the region to work with the Command in order to tackle actions and inactions that would put the region and Ghana at large at risk.

Commodore Bessing said while his outfit continues to do what will enhance peace in the region, the media must also play its role effectively and must exhibit professionalism, adding that civilians must also be of help.



He urged the general public to "feel free to give us information because without you (civilians), we'll also don't know what the enemy is planning, yes our intelligence team is out there, but we need your support".



Commodore Bessing noted that the Naval Training Command is doing its best in training recruits and providing security, however inadequate accommodation for both officers and trainees and inadequate training machinery is a major challenge and will be of good help when provided.



The Naval Training Command in the region was established in 2014 and its second phase was commissioned in 2020 on 114 acres of land along Volta lake in the South Tongu District.



The Command over the years trained hundreds of Navy officers and the fifth batch of 348 recruits is currently under training. The Command has five schools which are Naval Recruit School, Maritime Operation, Maritime Engineering, Combat System, Leadership and Training, and School of Supply Application.