General News

Volta Regional Minister apologizes for allegedly insulting Togbe Afede

Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa

Dr. Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister has rendered an unqualified apology to the Paramount Chief of Asogli State, Togbe Apede XIV. He extended the apology to other chiefs in the region after he allegedly insulted them to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The apology, the minister said, was due to the respect he has for the chiefs, therefore, he deems it right not to exchange words with Togbe Afede.



“I am sorry. With the reverence that I have for our chiefs, I can’t and won’t engage in a public argument with Togbe Afede,” a report by the Daily Guide quotes the minister.

The report further mentioned that Dr Letsa declined to give further comments on the issue pointing out that “I’ve sworn an oath of secrecy and meetings held with the President are not to be discussed in public.” This comes after Togbe Afede stated that the Volta Regional Minister, together with the Energy Minister, Peter Amewu, insulted the chiefs in the region during a confidential meeting with the President on August 14, 2020.



The duo was reported to have described all chiefs in the region as members of the opposition (NDC) after they condemned the deployment of military men in the region during the voters registration exercise.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.