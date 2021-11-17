Volta Tidal Wave Relief Fund mobilises GH¢2 million to support victims

Thousands have been impacted by the recent tidal waves that hit parts of the Volta Region

The Volta Tidal Wave Relief Fund (VTWRF) continues to mobilise support to provide relief to victims of the tidal wave which occurred at Anlo, Keta and Ketu South Districts in Volta Region.

In collaboration with Corporate Ghana, the VTWRF has set a target of two million Ghana cedis (GHC 2,000,000.00) to support the second phase of the much needed interventions.



On Sunday 14th November, urgently required relief items such as three thousand mattresses and other bedding materials, food items were donated with the collaboration of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Ashfoam and Ghana Association of Bankers whose commitment amount to some one million Ghana cedis (GH1,000,000. 00) for relevant post-disaster management support for those displaced in the Anlo, Keta and Ketu South Districts in Volta Region.



John Awuah, President of the Ghana Association of Bankers said: “People of Anlo know that we are behind you. Corporate Ghana has not taken its eyes off the ball. We will do our best and now that we are aware some education infrastructure has been impacted, Corporate Ghana and other stakeholders will collaborate to support the rehabilitation process.



"We hope this one-million-cedi commitment demonstrates our commitment to you the people of the Anlo, Keta and Ketu South Districts”.



In addition, the Volta Tidal Wave Relief Fund (VTWRF) has since identified that current toilet and sanitation facilities for the communities is inadequate and raised the risk of water borne infections and diseases.

This is in addition to supporting the rehabilitation or reconstruction of damaged school infrastructure which will negatively impact pupils and students.



As this is an indigenous citizens private-driven initiative, the VTWRF continues its appeal to all Ghanaians in country and abroad, well-wishers and Corporate entities to donate towards the targeted amount of two million Ghana cedis (GHC 2,000,000.00) in an effort to provide critical WASH Facilities, Rehabilitate Schools and provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Anlo, Keta and Ketu South Districts of the Volta Region.



Contributions can be sent through the short code: *887*889# on all mobile networks or contribute through the Chango App on google: Volta Tidal Wave Relief Fund.



The VTWRF wishes to express its appreciation to the following institutions for the support thus far:



· The Ghana Association of Bankers

· Ashfoam



· The MTN Foundation



· The Caring Sisters of Anlo, the Media ; Multimedia GRP (JOYNEWS), Media General (3FM), Daily Graphic and others for their publicity support



VTWRF continues to work in collaboration with State and non-state actors to achieve support for people impacted by the tidal waves.