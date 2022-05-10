Volta lake not safe for fishing - Meteorological Agency

A capsized boat on the Volta Lake

Meteorological Agency storms heading towards Ghana will make the lake rough

Meteorological Agency urges fisherfolks to desist from fishing from May 10 to 12



Seven die as strong wind sinks boat on Volta Lake



The Ghana Meteorological Agency has stated that the Volta Lake will be unsafe for fishing from Tuesday, May 10 to Thursday, May 12, 2022.



It is therefore urging, fisherfolks in communities surrounding the lake to desist from fishing or take great cautions if they chose to fish during these three days, 3news.com reports.



According to the Chief Forecaster at the Ghana Meteorological Agency Felicity Ahafianyo, the lake will be unsafe because a storm from Nigeria is approaching Ghana which is expected to cause heavy rains along the coastal belt.



“The state of the sea is supposed to be rough and it’s going to maintain till Thursday. So today, tomorrow and Thursday the sea is going to be rough; so the fisher folk should be extra careful.

For the Volta Lake, this is the time that the storms are brooding over their area so they have to go on fishing, they have to contact us on 0302777172 for information on when the storm would leave.” Felicity stated,” Ahafianyo is quoted to have said in an interview on 3 FM, the



The Meteorological Agency also indicated that aside communities around the Volta Lake, areas in Accra and Kumasi, Ho, Kintapo, Koforidua, Akyim Oda, Keta Krachi will also be affected by the storm.



The Volta Lake has recently seen some accidents as a result of heavy rain. In early April, seven people were reported to have died on the lake after a boat from Dzemai heading to Havekope capsized.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







