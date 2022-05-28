Volta region fired up as delegates, aspirants elect regional NPP executives

Ho Technical University flooded with party paraphernalia

NPP regional elections underway

306 delegates in Volta region to choose 10 out of 34 aspirants



Delegates display posters of preferred aspirants



Loud chants and trumpet sounds filled the streets of Ho on Saturday morning as party supporters thronged the streets to give their full support to their preferred aspirants in the Volta region.



These supporters also displayed placards and fliers of their preferred aspirants vying for party executive positions, to catch the attention of delegates.



In a video by Ex Tv sighted by GhanaWeb, numerous posters of 34 New Patriotic Party regional aspirants vying for various positions in the Volta region were also seen all over at the G.M Afeti Auditorium of the Ho Technical University in the district capital of the Volta Region where the election is taking place.

Aspirants also joined some supporters as they marched parts of the township.



Some persons have also taken advantage of the opportunity to cash out as they displayed NPP paraphernalia for sale in front of the Ho Technical University.



Police officers were also sighted ensuring compliance with law and order at the polling station.



See the video by Ex Tv below:



