'Voltarians are also Ghanaians': A Plus slams 'friend' Napo

Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus

One-time sympathizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, has slammed Emergy Minister and MP for Manyhia South, Matthew Opoku Prempeh for recent threats to protest over sea defense project in the Volta Region.

The musician cum politician and activist advised the Minister, who is popularly referred to as Napo, not to speak and act like Akufo-Addo because the President had reached the summit of his political journey.



A Plus also narrated how he had traveled from Accra to the Ashanti Region strictly to vote for Napo in the Parliamentary elections because he believed in him and his politics.



Napo recently vowed to lead a protest in Kumasi if the Keta Sea Defense project was included in the amended version of the 2022 budget. His reason was that Kumasi had been flooded a number of times this year and it was not right for the Keta project to be allowed in on the back of Minority insistence.



A Plus' post of earlier this week read: "My own Napo is behaving like Akufo Addo. Forgetting that Akufo is blessed with more than the 70 years God gave him and has won the two maximum terms Ghana can give him. Akufo Addo can say whatever he wants to a Volta chief. Napo you can't!!



"We have complained about bad roads in Ashanti Region and we will fight for support for victims of tidal waves in the Volta Region. The people of the Volta Region are also Ghanaians.



"I came all the way to Kumasi to vote for you with my own money. When I came to vote for you I didn't even look for you. I don't know your house, I don't have your number.

"I just like you from afar and decided to travel 248km to give you my vote. Apart you living on the taxpayer's money I've done a lot for you and have every right to tell you my mind Sir. I'm still a strong supporter of you (You as a person. Not NPP. please take note) but I'm not a "fan fooler." I don’t follow blindly. I'm a straight shooter!!



"If you are not happy with this and want to join us in WMT on the streets that's fine. You are welcome. I wish you all the best!!!" the post concluded.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced amendments to the budget in which he made room for the Blekuso sea defense project. Napo has yet to comment on his next move after the announcement was made.



Napo's views were roundly slammed as bigoted and tribal in nature expectedly among opposition MPs and politicians.



