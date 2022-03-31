Volunteer for experiences - Jonnie Hughes advises tertiary students

Jonnie Hughes counselling GIJ students

Seasoned Ghanaian Journalist, Jonnie Hughes, has urged university students to work gratis as part of efforts to establish beneficial relations with key players in the media industry.

Mr. Hughes added that, throughout his career, he is yet to submit written application for employment but is constantly chased by employers due to his accumulated experiences and sharpened skills while offering voluntary services.



He advised students to connect with the right people, be disciplined, participate in events for experiences to equip them as professionals in the media market.



He made the address as guest speaker to students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) in a seminar organized by the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the institute at Dzorwulu.



The seminar which was themed "What I Wish I Knew Before Tertiary" which was part of the activities for the ongoing Akwaaba week celebration also had guest speakers such as Dela Michel, Joshua Buernortey alias Kaly Jay and (mention the speaker) confabulate with students.

News Anchor and broadcast journalist with Media Generale, Dela Michel, bid the students to be cautious and consistent with their decisions to encompass their academics and develop their intellect. Ms. Dela further tasked the students to transform their knowledge into power, make positive impacts with lessons learnt.



Social media influencer, Joshua Buernortey popularly known as Kaly Jay, emphasized on the importance and impact of connections, acquiring skills and personal development as compared to simply possessing a first class certificate.



He encouraged students to participate in extra curricula activities and explore.



The week long celebration continues with (mention some events lined up for the SRC week celebrations) at the Osu campus.